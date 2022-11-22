Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.48) price objective on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.23) on Friday. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 46 ($0.54). The company has a market cap of £67.08 million and a P/E ratio of -17.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.71.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

