Edgecoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $206.87 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $206.87 million and $32.45 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

