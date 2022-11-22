Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 44,277 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 825.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.6 %

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. 21,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.