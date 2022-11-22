Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 326,577 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,968,000. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Microchip Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. 42,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.