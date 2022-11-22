Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $522.04. 26,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,013. The company has a market cap of $487.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

