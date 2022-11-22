Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,835. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.95. 14,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,345. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

