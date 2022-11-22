Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 302.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $308.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,584. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

