Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,985 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. 22,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

