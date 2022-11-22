Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1,552.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock remained flat at $316.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,821. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.