Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 148,501 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 871.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,501 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.12% of NCR worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 38.3% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NCR Stock Up 2.5 %

NCR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 10,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.