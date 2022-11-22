Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105,026 shares during the period. SM Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.19% of SM Energy worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. 18,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 4.56. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

