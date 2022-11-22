Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,373,000 after purchasing an additional 233,547 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.44. 1,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,259. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

