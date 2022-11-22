Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $57.38

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.38, but opened at $55.68. Elastic shares last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 2,661 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Elastic Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Elastic by 199.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

