Elastos Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Elastos has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00006830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

