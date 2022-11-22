Electroneum 24-Hour Volume Tops $33,077.40 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.26 million and $33,077.40 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006201 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001321 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00013308 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,400,051 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.