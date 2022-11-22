Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Purchases $2,551,500.00 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ESI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 659,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

