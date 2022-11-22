Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $361.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $343.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

