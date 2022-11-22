Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 697,073 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $13.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 591.6% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

