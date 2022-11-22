Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 30.70.

EDR stock opened at 21.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of 21.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,262 shares of company stock worth $3,714,383. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 47.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 587,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 637.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 649,236 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

