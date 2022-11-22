Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Jeffrey Bolton Purchases 1,000 Shares

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 1,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Bolton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enhabit alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

Enhabit Trading Up 3.3 %

EHAB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 728,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,115. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Several research firms have commented on EHAB. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $77,886,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.