Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Jeffrey Bolton Purchases 1,000 Shares

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 1,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Bolton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.
Enhabit Trading Up 3.3 %
EHAB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 728,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,115. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $77,886,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Further Reading
