Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Vaughan (Tom) Kent Purchases 77,500 Shares

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENAGet Rating) insider Vaughan (Tom) Kent acquired 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,437.50 ($11,548.01).

Vaughan (Tom) Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 30th, Vaughan (Tom) Kent bought 250,479 shares of Ensurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,860.65 ($38,318.31).
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Vaughan (Tom) Kent purchased 49,521 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$11,389.83 ($7,542.93).
  • On Monday, September 5th, Vaughan (Tom) Kent acquired 249,597 shares of Ensurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,410.53 ($36,695.72).

Ensurance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Ensurance

Ensurance Limited provides customized insurance solutions in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products. Ensurance Limited is based in Bondi Junction, Australia.

