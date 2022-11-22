Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.81. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

