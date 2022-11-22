EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $139.86 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 120,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,056,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

