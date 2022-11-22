EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
EPAM stock opened at $335.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.28 and a 200-day moving average of $352.10. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
