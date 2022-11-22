Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Equitable has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 92,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after acquiring an additional 409,966 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitable by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

