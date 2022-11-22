Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $85.91 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00008309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $85.91 million and approximately $955,901.60 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,520.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00489357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00114378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00816141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00703204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00238945 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,579,361 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.