Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 128,025 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,025 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Upwork worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Upwork by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,097.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,159. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

UPWK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,980. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.48. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

