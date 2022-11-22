Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 43,465 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. 11,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $62.98. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,355. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

