Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $22,361,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,309,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 269,374 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Cutera by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 460,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 181,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Cutera by 66.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 154,504 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. 3,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,510. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUTR. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

