Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Novanta worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Novanta by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Novanta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Novanta by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Novanta by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 171,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Activity

NOVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.91. 1,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.43. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,809,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.