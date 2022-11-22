Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1,341.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 345,894 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 185,625 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 80,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. 1,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.61. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

