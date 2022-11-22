Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. 123,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,681. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $168.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.23.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

