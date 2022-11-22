Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises about 1.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. 12,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

