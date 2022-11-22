Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 286.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares during the period. HCI Group comprises about 1.5% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HCI Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.