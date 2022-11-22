Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 178 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.86. 737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,550. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

