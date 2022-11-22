Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 79,717 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,717 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of Veracyte worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,693,000 after purchasing an additional 100,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after buying an additional 1,234,244 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,057,000 after acquiring an additional 166,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,818,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT remained flat at $25.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,575. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $49.80.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $207,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

