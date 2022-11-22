Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 818 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of AdvanSix worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,770. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

ASIX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. 2,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.78.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

