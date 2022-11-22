Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,913 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.83% of Eversource Energy worth $242,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. 14,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

