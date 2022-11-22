Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.
Evertz Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evertz Technologies (EVTZF)
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.