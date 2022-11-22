Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €34.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.12) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.53 ($0.54) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €18.94 ($19.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,461 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.62. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

