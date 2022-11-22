Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

