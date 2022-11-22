Exchange Income (EIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exchange Income (TSE: EIF):

11/21/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

11/11/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

11/3/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$61.00.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.44. 101,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of C$37.79 and a one year high of C$51.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 96.18%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

