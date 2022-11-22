Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 37,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

