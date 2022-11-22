Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,095.40 ($36.60).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($33.43) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($38.43) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,892.26 ($34.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,758.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,724.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,670.70. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,242 ($26.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($43.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

