Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,147 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $206,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 108.1% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 67,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.23. 411,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648,550. The company has a market cap of $466.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.