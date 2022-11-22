Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.54. 278,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,648,550. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $463.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

