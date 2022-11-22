Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.22. 372,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

