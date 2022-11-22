Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $41.65 million and $4.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00075599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00023024 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

