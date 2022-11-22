Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Holdings Reduced by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

