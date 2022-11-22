Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 198.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $53,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 259.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,097,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,310. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

